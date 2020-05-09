1722 Carson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This cute, nearly 1500 sq. ft., 3 bd., 2 ba ranch is situated on 1/2 acres of land on a quiet cul de sac. Home features hardwood floors throughout; tile floors in bathrooms and laundry; and granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. The living room, kitchen/dinning room and master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, and the master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and attached bath. A large deck out back is perfect for family get- togethers and is accessible from the large eat-in kitchen, and master bedroom. The back yard is fenced. Perfect home for families or singles. Pets are on a case by case basis. Call Dennis at 704-290-9983 .