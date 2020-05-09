All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 1722 Carson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
1722 Carson Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

1722 Carson Street

1722 Carson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1722 Carson Street, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This cute, nearly 1500 sq. ft., 3 bd., 2 ba ranch is situated on 1/2 acres of land on a quiet cul de sac. Home features hardwood floors throughout; tile floors in bathrooms and laundry; and granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. The living room, kitchen/dinning room and master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, and the master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and attached bath. A large deck out back is perfect for family get- togethers and is accessible from the large eat-in kitchen, and master bedroom. The back yard is fenced. Perfect home for families or singles. Pets are on a case by case basis. Call Dennis at 704-290-9983 .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Carson Street have any available units?
1722 Carson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 1722 Carson Street have?
Some of 1722 Carson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Carson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Carson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Carson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 Carson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1722 Carson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Carson Street offers parking.
Does 1722 Carson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 Carson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Carson Street have a pool?
No, 1722 Carson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1722 Carson Street have accessible units?
No, 1722 Carson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Carson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 Carson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 Carson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1722 Carson Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monroe 1 BedroomsMonroe 3 Bedrooms
Monroe Apartments with GarageMonroe Apartments with Pool
Monroe Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Fort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University