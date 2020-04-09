All apartments in Monroe
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

1424 Standish Drive

1424 Standish Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1424 Standish Drive, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Colonial Village 4 Bedroom House - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Monroe, NC! This home is super cozy and spacious, offering an open floor plan when you walk through the door. Alongside the living room, there is a nice, eat-in dining area right off of the kitchen! The living room is equipped with beautiful large windows and a fireplace! Ceiling fans and carpet flooring throughout, with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The second level includes the bedrooms, and a bonus loft area! Master suite includes a garden tub as well as a standing shower in the bathroom. 2 full bathrooms are located on the second level while the half bathroom is on the first level. Two car garage available!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5332858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Standish Drive have any available units?
1424 Standish Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 1424 Standish Drive have?
Some of 1424 Standish Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Standish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Standish Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Standish Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1424 Standish Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 1424 Standish Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1424 Standish Drive offers parking.
Does 1424 Standish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 Standish Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Standish Drive have a pool?
No, 1424 Standish Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Standish Drive have accessible units?
No, 1424 Standish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Standish Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 Standish Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 Standish Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1424 Standish Drive has units with air conditioning.
