8807 Driftwood Commons Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Tenant occupied, available for showings after 6/7.

Extra large , extra clean 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located on a cul-de-sac in an upscale friendly, quiet neighborhood. Dining room, breakfast area attached to spacious kitchen with island, pantry and lots of cabinets. Great room with fireplace. Master suite with trey ceiling and upgraded master bath. Upstairs loft area surrounded by 4 bedrooms. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Private setting, neighborhood walking trails and pool.