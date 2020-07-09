All apartments in Mint Hill
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM

8807 Driftwood Commons Court

8807 Driftwood Commons Court · No Longer Available
Location

8807 Driftwood Commons Court, Mint Hill, NC 28227
Versage

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Tenant occupied, available for showings after 6/7.
Extra large , extra clean 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located on a cul-de-sac in an upscale friendly, quiet neighborhood. Dining room, breakfast area attached to spacious kitchen with island, pantry and lots of cabinets. Great room with fireplace. Master suite with trey ceiling and upgraded master bath. Upstairs loft area surrounded by 4 bedrooms. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Private setting, neighborhood walking trails and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8807 Driftwood Commons Court have any available units?
8807 Driftwood Commons Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 8807 Driftwood Commons Court have?
Some of 8807 Driftwood Commons Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8807 Driftwood Commons Court currently offering any rent specials?
8807 Driftwood Commons Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8807 Driftwood Commons Court pet-friendly?
No, 8807 Driftwood Commons Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Does 8807 Driftwood Commons Court offer parking?
Yes, 8807 Driftwood Commons Court offers parking.
Does 8807 Driftwood Commons Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8807 Driftwood Commons Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8807 Driftwood Commons Court have a pool?
Yes, 8807 Driftwood Commons Court has a pool.
Does 8807 Driftwood Commons Court have accessible units?
No, 8807 Driftwood Commons Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8807 Driftwood Commons Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8807 Driftwood Commons Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8807 Driftwood Commons Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8807 Driftwood Commons Court does not have units with air conditioning.

