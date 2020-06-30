All apartments in Mint Hill
8221 Quarters Lane

Location

8221 Quarters Lane, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Serenity in Mint Hill! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with Master on Main! Updated Kitchen has marble counters, cast iron sink, tile backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances. Master connects to private bath with granite countertops, separate tub, shower and walk in closet. Gas fireplace in family room. 2 story foyer, very open and airy. spacious upstairs bedrooms plus a bonus, and there are lots of closets and storage. Attached and detached garages provide 4=car space plus a 12 x 21 workshop.This feature allows for storage for cars and a great place to work on your collection of vehicles or any type of hobby you may have .Beautiful wooded lot has a private backyard between house and detached garage with maintenance free deck, patio and fencing. Perfect for entertaining. Not only all these extras...The washer /dryer is also included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8221 Quarters Lane have any available units?
8221 Quarters Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 8221 Quarters Lane have?
Some of 8221 Quarters Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8221 Quarters Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8221 Quarters Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8221 Quarters Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8221 Quarters Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Does 8221 Quarters Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8221 Quarters Lane offers parking.
Does 8221 Quarters Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8221 Quarters Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8221 Quarters Lane have a pool?
No, 8221 Quarters Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8221 Quarters Lane have accessible units?
No, 8221 Quarters Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8221 Quarters Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8221 Quarters Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8221 Quarters Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8221 Quarters Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

