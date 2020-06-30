8221 Quarters Lane

Amenities

Serenity in Mint Hill! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with Master on Main! Updated Kitchen has marble counters, cast iron sink, tile backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances. Master connects to private bath with granite countertops, separate tub, shower and walk in closet. Gas fireplace in family room. 2 story foyer, very open and airy. spacious upstairs bedrooms plus a bonus, and there are lots of closets and storage. Attached and detached garages provide 4=car space plus a 12 x 21 workshop.This feature allows for storage for cars and a great place to work on your collection of vehicles or any type of hobby you may have .Beautiful wooded lot has a private backyard between house and detached garage with maintenance free deck, patio and fencing. Perfect for entertaining. Not only all these extras...The washer /dryer is also included!



