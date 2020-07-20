All apartments in Mint Hill
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

7308 Meadow Glen Dr.

7308 Meadow Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7308 Meadow Glen Drive, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
7308 Meadow Glen Drive Charlotte, NC - Great townhouse with 2 large bedrooms and 2 and a half bath. Great size living room, kitchen with a dining area and separate living quarters on the second floor. Master bedroom with large ski window and ensuite shower. Washer dryer included but not serviced by the owner.

Please make an application at www.spiclt.com to schedule a showing.

Fill out the application for the property completely and include 1 month proof of income

Every adult living in the home must fill out an application.

Pay the $60 application fee.

We will arrange for you to see the property after we receive your completed application and application fee

* *These properties do not accept section 8 vouchers.

**We do not show any property without a completed application.with proof of your income and a copy of your driver's license.

**If you do not like the unit after we show it you can apply the application fee towards another property.

(RLNE4785091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7308 Meadow Glen Dr. have any available units?
7308 Meadow Glen Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
Is 7308 Meadow Glen Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7308 Meadow Glen Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7308 Meadow Glen Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7308 Meadow Glen Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Does 7308 Meadow Glen Dr. offer parking?
No, 7308 Meadow Glen Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7308 Meadow Glen Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7308 Meadow Glen Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7308 Meadow Glen Dr. have a pool?
No, 7308 Meadow Glen Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7308 Meadow Glen Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7308 Meadow Glen Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7308 Meadow Glen Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7308 Meadow Glen Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7308 Meadow Glen Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7308 Meadow Glen Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
