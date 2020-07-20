7308 Meadow Glen Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8

7308 Meadow Glen Drive Charlotte, NC - Great townhouse with 2 large bedrooms and 2 and a half bath. Great size living room, kitchen with a dining area and separate living quarters on the second floor. Master bedroom with large ski window and ensuite shower. Washer dryer included but not serviced by the owner.



Please make an application at www.spiclt.com to schedule a showing.



Fill out the application for the property completely and include 1 month proof of income



Every adult living in the home must fill out an application.



Pay the $60 application fee.



We will arrange for you to see the property after we receive your completed application and application fee



* *These properties do not accept section 8 vouchers.



**We do not show any property without a completed application.with proof of your income and a copy of your driver's license.



**If you do not like the unit after we show it you can apply the application fee towards another property.



(RLNE4785091)