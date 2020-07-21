5837 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

Character and Charm surround this lovely 1950's full brick ranch home. Large sprawling lot with Huge Oak trees in the back of the home. Detached work shop/ garage. Two Carports, rear carport perfect for a covered sitting and exterior entertaining space off the dining area of the home. Open floor plan with Kitchen/ breakfast area, dining and large family room with fire place. Kitchen has granite counter tops and ceramic tile floors. Lovely living room with fireplace and hardwood floors, Master Suite with master bath attached. Two additional large secondary bedrooms with new carpet. Washer and Dryer included in Utility room as a convenience. No Cats. Don't miss out on this charmer, welcome home to Mint Hill, make this house your home today! Contact Prism Properties & Development today to schedule your appointment (704) 628-7096 , www.PrismPD.com