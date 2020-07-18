5104 Soaring Eagle Ln.

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Master Down Mint Hill - Wonderful 3 Bed/2 Bath open floor plan w/MBR down. Hardwoods in entrance, large GR w/gas log fp & dining area. Separate nook great for computer. Large eat-in kitchen w/tons of cabinetry & Corian counters. Laundry rm conveniently located off kitchen. MBR features 2 huge closets, trey ceiling. MBA offers dual vanities, sep tub & shower. 2 addt'l bdrms & full bath on main floor. Lg. Bonus Rm on second floor. Fenced back yard. Patio. 2 car garage.



No Cats Allowed



