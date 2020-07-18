All apartments in Mint Hill
Find more places like 5104 Soaring Eagle Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mint Hill, NC
/
5104 Soaring Eagle Ln.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

5104 Soaring Eagle Ln.

5104 Soaring Eagle Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mint Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

5104 Soaring Eagle Lane, Mint Hill, NC 28227
Downtown Mint Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Master Down Mint Hill - Wonderful 3 Bed/2 Bath open floor plan w/MBR down. Hardwoods in entrance, large GR w/gas log fp & dining area. Separate nook great for computer. Large eat-in kitchen w/tons of cabinetry & Corian counters. Laundry rm conveniently located off kitchen. MBR features 2 huge closets, trey ceiling. MBA offers dual vanities, sep tub & shower. 2 addt'l bdrms & full bath on main floor. Lg. Bonus Rm on second floor. Fenced back yard. Patio. 2 car garage.

TO SEE THIS PROPERTY FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS BELOW.

Fill out the application for the property on the link below or go to our website at www.spiclt.com to access the application.

You must include 1 month proof of income and fill out the application completely.

Every adult living in the home must fill out an application.

We will arrange for you to see the property after we receive your completed application and proof of income

Pay the $60 application fee after you see the property if you like it and want to go forward.

* *These properties do not accept section 8 vouchers.

**We do not show any property without a completed application.with proof of your income and a copy of your driver's license.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5878692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5104 Soaring Eagle Ln. have any available units?
5104 Soaring Eagle Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
Is 5104 Soaring Eagle Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
5104 Soaring Eagle Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5104 Soaring Eagle Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5104 Soaring Eagle Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 5104 Soaring Eagle Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 5104 Soaring Eagle Ln. offers parking.
Does 5104 Soaring Eagle Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5104 Soaring Eagle Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5104 Soaring Eagle Ln. have a pool?
No, 5104 Soaring Eagle Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 5104 Soaring Eagle Ln. have accessible units?
No, 5104 Soaring Eagle Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 5104 Soaring Eagle Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5104 Soaring Eagle Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5104 Soaring Eagle Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5104 Soaring Eagle Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr
Mint Hill, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Mint Hill 1 BedroomsMint Hill Accessible Apartments
Mint Hill Apartments with BalconiesMint Hill Apartments with Garages
Mint Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College