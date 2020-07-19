All apartments in Mint Hill
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

4800 Shea Ln

4800 Shea Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4800 Shea Lane, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4800 Shea Ln Available 07/15/19 MInt Hill - Quiet dead end street w/full basement on 3/4 acre wooded lot - AVAILABLE 7.12.19

3 bed 2 bath home. Approximately 3/4 acre lot on quiet dead-end street. Recently updated in many areas of house. Huge living room with laminate floors,wood burning fireplace, cathedral ceiling and ceiling fan. Sunroom (there is central heat/air in sunroom) (2016) added off living room with lots of windows,skylights and great natural lite with ceiling fan. All 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans and newer carpet. Bathroom with new low flush toilets. Kitchen with large eat-in area, all appliances including microwave. Extra bonus room could be 4th bedroom or study. Walk down from living room to well lighted full basement or enter from downstairs exterior door. Central heated/air in basement as well.. Large deck off sunroom faces quiet back/side yards with lots of privacy. Located off Hwy 51 this house is close to downtown Mint Hill or Matthews with great shopping,dining and much more. Easy access to Hwy 485 to get anywhere in Charlotte yet only 20-30 minutes to Uptown.

Rental qualifications: Please do driveby before calling for appt. Qualifications: mo/Income 3 x rent. Credit score 550 or higher, Good rental income last 12 months. No serious criminal issues.

Directions: Right onto Lawyers Rd, turn right onto Matthews-Mint Hill Rd, right onto Shea Lane property is on the right

(RLNE2550238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 Shea Ln have any available units?
4800 Shea Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 4800 Shea Ln have?
Some of 4800 Shea Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Shea Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Shea Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Shea Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4800 Shea Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4800 Shea Ln offer parking?
No, 4800 Shea Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4800 Shea Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 Shea Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Shea Ln have a pool?
No, 4800 Shea Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4800 Shea Ln have accessible units?
No, 4800 Shea Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Shea Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4800 Shea Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4800 Shea Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4800 Shea Ln has units with air conditioning.
