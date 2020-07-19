Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4800 Shea Ln Available 07/15/19 MInt Hill - Quiet dead end street w/full basement on 3/4 acre wooded lot - AVAILABLE 7.12.19



3 bed 2 bath home. Approximately 3/4 acre lot on quiet dead-end street. Recently updated in many areas of house. Huge living room with laminate floors,wood burning fireplace, cathedral ceiling and ceiling fan. Sunroom (there is central heat/air in sunroom) (2016) added off living room with lots of windows,skylights and great natural lite with ceiling fan. All 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans and newer carpet. Bathroom with new low flush toilets. Kitchen with large eat-in area, all appliances including microwave. Extra bonus room could be 4th bedroom or study. Walk down from living room to well lighted full basement or enter from downstairs exterior door. Central heated/air in basement as well.. Large deck off sunroom faces quiet back/side yards with lots of privacy. Located off Hwy 51 this house is close to downtown Mint Hill or Matthews with great shopping,dining and much more. Easy access to Hwy 485 to get anywhere in Charlotte yet only 20-30 minutes to Uptown.



Rental qualifications: Please do driveby before calling for appt. Qualifications: mo/Income 3 x rent. Credit score 550 or higher, Good rental income last 12 months. No serious criminal issues.



Directions: Right onto Lawyers Rd, turn right onto Matthews-Mint Hill Rd, right onto Shea Lane property is on the right



(RLNE2550238)