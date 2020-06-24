All apartments in Mint Hill
4521 Bainview Drive

4521 Bainview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4521 Bainview Drive, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
Beautifully maintained home on large lot. Offers a fenced back yard , built in fire pit, covered patio. Located minutes from I-485 with easy access to Charlotte, University Area and the quaint town of Mint Hill. Kitchen features, stainless appliances, granite counter tops. Pets are conditional upon approval of landlord, there is a $300.00 non refundable per pet fee due at signing of lease. Lawn service (mowing) is included with this lease. Credit application processing fee is $50.00 per adult applicant (Back ground and Credit Check). NO SHORT TERM LEASE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 Bainview Drive have any available units?
4521 Bainview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 4521 Bainview Drive have?
Some of 4521 Bainview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 Bainview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4521 Bainview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 Bainview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4521 Bainview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4521 Bainview Drive offer parking?
No, 4521 Bainview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4521 Bainview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 Bainview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 Bainview Drive have a pool?
No, 4521 Bainview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4521 Bainview Drive have accessible units?
No, 4521 Bainview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 Bainview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 Bainview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4521 Bainview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4521 Bainview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
