4521 Bainview Drive

Beautifully maintained home on large lot. Offers a fenced back yard , built in fire pit, covered patio. Located minutes from I-485 with easy access to Charlotte, University Area and the quaint town of Mint Hill. Kitchen features, stainless appliances, granite counter tops. Pets are conditional upon approval of landlord, there is a $300.00 non refundable per pet fee due at signing of lease. Lawn service (mowing) is included with this lease. Credit application processing fee is $50.00 per adult applicant (Back ground and Credit Check). NO SHORT TERM LEASE!