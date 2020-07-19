All apartments in Mint Hill
Find more places like 3724 Martele Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mint Hill, NC
/
3724 Martele Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3724 Martele Drive

3724 Martele Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mint Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3724 Martele Drive, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous home in Ravenscroft Community! 4 bedrooms plus a downstairs office. Upgraded kitchen overlooks entertaining living area. Upstairs loft and spacious secondary rooms. Massive walk in closet in the master suite. Accessible upstairs and downstairs balcony along with a 2-car garage. Apply today!!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Martele Drive have any available units?
3724 Martele Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 3724 Martele Drive have?
Some of 3724 Martele Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 Martele Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Martele Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Martele Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3724 Martele Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3724 Martele Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3724 Martele Drive offers parking.
Does 3724 Martele Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3724 Martele Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Martele Drive have a pool?
No, 3724 Martele Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Martele Drive have accessible units?
No, 3724 Martele Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Martele Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3724 Martele Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3724 Martele Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3724 Martele Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr
Mint Hill, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Mint Hill 1 BedroomsMint Hill Accessible Apartments
Mint Hill Apartments with BalconiesMint Hill Apartments with Garages
Mint Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College