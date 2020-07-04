14236 Maple Hollow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Quiet country setting minutes away from I-485 for an easy commute to everything Mint Hill, Charlotte, Concord and Huntersville have to offer. Lovely front porch welcomes you into this immaculate home with fresh paint through out, updating was done 1.5 years ago. Large screened in back porch overlooking private fenced back yard with in ground pool.Bedrooms are all nice sized, family room downstairs has a full bath, could be used as 2nd master or 4th bedroom. Monthly yard service and pool service is included in rental rate. $50.00 per adult applicant processing fee for background and credit check.