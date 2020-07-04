All apartments in Mint Hill
14236 Maple Hollow Lane

Location

14236 Maple Hollow Lane, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Quiet country setting minutes away from I-485 for an easy commute to everything Mint Hill, Charlotte, Concord and Huntersville have to offer. Lovely front porch welcomes you into this immaculate home with fresh paint through out, updating was done 1.5 years ago. Large screened in back porch overlooking private fenced back yard with in ground pool.Bedrooms are all nice sized, family room downstairs has a full bath, could be used as 2nd master or 4th bedroom. Monthly yard service and pool service is included in rental rate. $50.00 per adult applicant processing fee for background and credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14236 Maple Hollow Lane have any available units?
14236 Maple Hollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 14236 Maple Hollow Lane have?
Some of 14236 Maple Hollow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14236 Maple Hollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14236 Maple Hollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14236 Maple Hollow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14236 Maple Hollow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Does 14236 Maple Hollow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14236 Maple Hollow Lane offers parking.
Does 14236 Maple Hollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14236 Maple Hollow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14236 Maple Hollow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14236 Maple Hollow Lane has a pool.
Does 14236 Maple Hollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 14236 Maple Hollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14236 Maple Hollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14236 Maple Hollow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14236 Maple Hollow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14236 Maple Hollow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

