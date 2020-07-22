All apartments in Mint Hill
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:27 AM

11230 Cedar Grove Road

11230 Cedar Grove Road · No Longer Available
Location

11230 Cedar Grove Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Step into your new home at 11230 Cedar Grove Road! This cozy, 2 bedroom home features new kitchen appliances, updated bathroom, new flooring, and more! A unique four-way arch makes the home feel open with a continuous flow of line of sight from room to room. A back yard perfect the kids or fur babies! Close to !-485, shopping, restaurants and more. Don't delay, schedule your online tour today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11230 Cedar Grove Road have any available units?
11230 Cedar Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
Is 11230 Cedar Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
11230 Cedar Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11230 Cedar Grove Road pet-friendly?
No, 11230 Cedar Grove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Does 11230 Cedar Grove Road offer parking?
Yes, 11230 Cedar Grove Road offers parking.
Does 11230 Cedar Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11230 Cedar Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11230 Cedar Grove Road have a pool?
No, 11230 Cedar Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 11230 Cedar Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 11230 Cedar Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11230 Cedar Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11230 Cedar Grove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11230 Cedar Grove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11230 Cedar Grove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
