Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Step into your new home at 11230 Cedar Grove Road! This cozy, 2 bedroom home features new kitchen appliances, updated bathroom, new flooring, and more! A unique four-way arch makes the home feel open with a continuous flow of line of sight from room to room. A back yard perfect the kids or fur babies! Close to !-485, shopping, restaurants and more. Don't delay, schedule your online tour today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**