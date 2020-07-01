10924 Arlington Church Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace some paid utils

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home! - Property Id: 180721



Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. Approx. 1731 sq. ft. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with stove, dishwasher, microwave, double ovens, lots of cabinets and a sky light! The mud room (10X10) for your washer and dryer has more cabinets and a laundry sink. The 14X16 covered deck, utility building and fenced rear yard complete the property. Heat Pump and Fireplace.

This is a must see to believe!



Built 1990

$1,500/mo.

Water included

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/180721p

Property Id 180721



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5335524)