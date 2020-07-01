10924 Arlington Church Rd

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home! - Property Id: 180721
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. Approx. 1731 sq. ft. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with stove, dishwasher, microwave, double ovens, lots of cabinets and a sky light! The mud room (10X10) for your washer and dryer has more cabinets and a laundry sink. The 14X16 covered deck, utility building and fenced rear yard complete the property. Heat Pump and Fireplace.
This is a must see to believe!
Built 1990
$1,500/mo.
Water included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/180721p
Property Id 180721
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5335524)