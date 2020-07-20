10710 Amadeus Dr

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$1800 for first 3 months, then regular rate of $2100/mo for months 4-end of lease.



Designed for comfort and practicality, while maintaining aesthetic excellence, this gorgeous home will fulfill all of your real estate desires! Fall in love every day as you walk into this grand oasis with tons of luxurious design features throughout; custom paint, wainscoting, and trey ceilings are just a few extras you will appreciate. The huge kitchen comes equipped with tons of cabinets for clutter-free cooking, a huge island for cooking, and stainless steel appliances so you can put your secret recipes to work right away. With over 3,600 sq ft you will have plenty of space to host gathering and create tons of memories with the ones who mean most. The spacious backyard can become another great venue and also provide a great space for kids and pets to play. Call Marketplace Homes today to make this fabulous house yours today!