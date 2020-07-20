All apartments in Mint Hill
10710 Amadeus Dr
10710 Amadeus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10710 Amadeus Drive, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1800 for first 3 months, then regular rate of $2100/mo for months 4-end of lease.

Designed for comfort and practicality, while maintaining aesthetic excellence, this gorgeous home will fulfill all of your real estate desires! Fall in love every day as you walk into this grand oasis with tons of luxurious design features throughout; custom paint, wainscoting, and trey ceilings are just a few extras you will appreciate. The huge kitchen comes equipped with tons of cabinets for clutter-free cooking, a huge island for cooking, and stainless steel appliances so you can put your secret recipes to work right away. With over 3,600 sq ft you will have plenty of space to host gathering and create tons of memories with the ones who mean most. The spacious backyard can become another great venue and also provide a great space for kids and pets to play. Call Marketplace Homes today to make this fabulous house yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10710 Amadeus Dr have any available units?
10710 Amadeus Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
Is 10710 Amadeus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10710 Amadeus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10710 Amadeus Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10710 Amadeus Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10710 Amadeus Dr offer parking?
No, 10710 Amadeus Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10710 Amadeus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10710 Amadeus Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10710 Amadeus Dr have a pool?
No, 10710 Amadeus Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10710 Amadeus Dr have accessible units?
No, 10710 Amadeus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10710 Amadeus Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10710 Amadeus Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10710 Amadeus Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10710 Amadeus Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
