Mint Hill, NC
10500 Blair Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10500 Blair Road

10500 Blair Road · No Longer Available
Location

10500 Blair Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Large 3Br/2FB home with finished main level bonus room nestled on over 1.5 acre level with 2 car carport & storage building. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, lighting & stainless appliances. Complete with central heat & A/C. The home also has electric baseboard heating in each room for extra warm coziness. Call or text Jeff to see/reserve today. Lease purchase available; home is listed at $225k. Sitting directly across from the Urgent Care facility this property is available for immediate occupancy. If rent is received on or BEFORE the 26 of any month for the upcoming month - rent is discounted to $1,550/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

10500 Blair Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
Some of 10500 Blair Road's amenities include granite counters, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
10500 Blair Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 10500 Blair Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Yes, 10500 Blair Road offers parking.
No, 10500 Blair Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 10500 Blair Road does not have a pool.
No, 10500 Blair Road does not have accessible units.
No, 10500 Blair Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Yes, 10500 Blair Road has units with air conditioning.
