10500 Blair Road

Large 3Br/2FB home with finished main level bonus room nestled on over 1.5 acre level with 2 car carport & storage building. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, lighting & stainless appliances. Complete with central heat & A/C. The home also has electric baseboard heating in each room for extra warm coziness. Call or text Jeff to see/reserve today. Lease purchase available; home is listed at $225k. Sitting directly across from the Urgent Care facility this property is available for immediate occupancy. If rent is received on or BEFORE the 26 of any month for the upcoming month - rent is discounted to $1,550/mo.