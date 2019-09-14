12990 Hill Pine Road

Amenities
Beautiful NEW 3BD/2.5BTH Single Family Home - NEW rental home in beautiful Fox Creek community completing in June. Be the first to occupy this 3BD/2.5BTH home conveniently located in Cabarrus County just minutes from 485, Concord, Charlotte, and Albemarle. Located in a new section of an established single family community of Midland offering all the upgrades you would expect in a NEW home. Interior features include large open kitchen with granite, laminate wood floors on main, stainless steel appliances, and full-size washer & dryer included. This one won't last long! Call today!
(RLNE4982597)