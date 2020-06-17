All apartments in Midland
Find more places like 12898 Clydesdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midland, NC
/
12898 Clydesdale Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

12898 Clydesdale Drive

12898 Clydesdale Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12898 Clydesdale Dr, Midland, NC 28107

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely Midland Home with tons of space. Private Cul-de-sac lot with beautiful home. Front Porch for evening relaxing. Open Living concept with family and dining area. Butlers Pantry with large updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile floors. Wood floors through out the main level as well. Large open family room. Upper level has Huge open loft area. Mastersuite with walk in closet and large master bath with double sinks, garden tub. Great fenced in back yard with 6' privacy fence. Amazing public park just a few minute walk from the home. Great location and community. Washer and Dryer are included as a convenience. Contact Prism Properties & Development today to schedule your appointment (704)628-7096 www.prismpd.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12898 Clydesdale Drive have any available units?
12898 Clydesdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midland, NC.
What amenities does 12898 Clydesdale Drive have?
Some of 12898 Clydesdale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12898 Clydesdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12898 Clydesdale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12898 Clydesdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12898 Clydesdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midland.
Does 12898 Clydesdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12898 Clydesdale Drive does offer parking.
Does 12898 Clydesdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12898 Clydesdale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12898 Clydesdale Drive have a pool?
No, 12898 Clydesdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12898 Clydesdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 12898 Clydesdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12898 Clydesdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12898 Clydesdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12898 Clydesdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12898 Clydesdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLocust, NCHarrisburg, NCStallings, NCKannapolis, NCMonroe, NCWeddington, NC
Waxhaw, NCPineville, NCMount Holly, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCTega Cay, SCBelmont, NCLake Wylie, SCDenver, NCRanlo, NCClover, SCThomasville, NCLincolnton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Forsyth Technical Community College