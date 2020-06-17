12898 Clydesdale Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Lovely Midland Home with tons of space. Private Cul-de-sac lot with beautiful home. Front Porch for evening relaxing. Open Living concept with family and dining area. Butlers Pantry with large updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile floors. Wood floors through out the main level as well. Large open family room. Upper level has Huge open loft area. Mastersuite with walk in closet and large master bath with double sinks, garden tub. Great fenced in back yard with 6' privacy fence. Amazing public park just a few minute walk from the home. Great location and community. Washer and Dryer are included as a convenience. Contact Prism Properties & Development today to schedule your appointment (704)628-7096 www.prismpd.com