All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Find more places like 4803 Sunburst Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mecklenburg County, NC
/
4803 Sunburst Lane
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

4803 Sunburst Lane

4803 Sunburst Lane · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4803 Sunburst Lane, Mecklenburg County, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 14

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2472 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large, traditional 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located between Harrisburg and the University area!

The floorplan features a combined formal living and dining area. Crown molding accents much of the main level while the dining space includes wainscoting, chair railing, and upgraded lighting The open family room features a corner fireplace with a TV niche and decorative moldings.

The kitchen overlooks the family room--perfect for entertaining! Ample cabinetry and a full pantry for awesome storage and ample work space! Modern black appliances offer reliability. The breakfast nook features upgraded lighting.

Upstairs, an open loft makes the perfect office space, play room, or teen retreat. The master suite features vaulted ceilings and a private bath with garden tub, separate shower and a dual sink vanity! Two additional bedrooms and a spare full bath finish the home.

Pets conditional.

You'll love the close proximity to the University and Concord Mills areas! Tons of shopping, dining and entertainment options! Close to several parks including Reedy Creek Nature Center.

Only 10 minutes to UNCC and the light rail extension! Easy access to I-485, putting all of Charlotte just outside your door!

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 888.372. 7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4803 Sunburst Lane have any available units?
4803 Sunburst Lane has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4803 Sunburst Lane have?
Some of 4803 Sunburst Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4803 Sunburst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4803 Sunburst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4803 Sunburst Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4803 Sunburst Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4803 Sunburst Lane offer parking?
No, 4803 Sunburst Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4803 Sunburst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4803 Sunburst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4803 Sunburst Lane have a pool?
No, 4803 Sunburst Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4803 Sunburst Lane have accessible units?
No, 4803 Sunburst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4803 Sunburst Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4803 Sunburst Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4803 Sunburst Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4803 Sunburst Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4803 Sunburst Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Selwyn Flats
100 Matador Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCPineville, NC
Monroe, NCLake Park, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCLake Wylie, SCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity