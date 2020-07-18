4803 Sunburst Lane

Amenities

Large, traditional 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located between Harrisburg and the University area!



The floorplan features a combined formal living and dining area. Crown molding accents much of the main level while the dining space includes wainscoting, chair railing, and upgraded lighting The open family room features a corner fireplace with a TV niche and decorative moldings.



The kitchen overlooks the family room--perfect for entertaining! Ample cabinetry and a full pantry for awesome storage and ample work space! Modern black appliances offer reliability. The breakfast nook features upgraded lighting.



Upstairs, an open loft makes the perfect office space, play room, or teen retreat. The master suite features vaulted ceilings and a private bath with garden tub, separate shower and a dual sink vanity! Two additional bedrooms and a spare full bath finish the home.



Pets conditional.



You'll love the close proximity to the University and Concord Mills areas! Tons of shopping, dining and entertainment options! Close to several parks including Reedy Creek Nature Center.



Only 10 minutes to UNCC and the light rail extension! Easy access to I-485, putting all of Charlotte just outside your door!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**