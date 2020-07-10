All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:50 PM

4439 Eglinton Toll Court

4439 Eglinton Toll Court · No Longer Available
Location

4439 Eglinton Toll Court, Mecklenburg County, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4439 Eglinton Toll Court have any available units?
4439 Eglinton Toll Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
Is 4439 Eglinton Toll Court currently offering any rent specials?
4439 Eglinton Toll Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4439 Eglinton Toll Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4439 Eglinton Toll Court is pet friendly.
Does 4439 Eglinton Toll Court offer parking?
No, 4439 Eglinton Toll Court does not offer parking.
Does 4439 Eglinton Toll Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4439 Eglinton Toll Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4439 Eglinton Toll Court have a pool?
No, 4439 Eglinton Toll Court does not have a pool.
Does 4439 Eglinton Toll Court have accessible units?
No, 4439 Eglinton Toll Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4439 Eglinton Toll Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4439 Eglinton Toll Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4439 Eglinton Toll Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4439 Eglinton Toll Court does not have units with air conditioning.
