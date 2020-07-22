All apartments in Mecklenburg County
1525 Braveheart Lane
1525 Braveheart Lane

1525 Braveheart Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Braveheart Lane, Mecklenburg County, NC 28216
Oakdale North

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
- This beautiful home has been updated with new neutral paint throughout, carpet upstairs and on trend laminate flooring downstairs. Eat-in kitchen includes black appliances and ample cabinet space. Other features include large laundry room and garage has been converted to a den for extra living space. Master suite features dual vanity, garden tub and walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer will be installed when resident moves in.

Directions: I84 North, Left on Brookshire Blvd, Right on Oakdale, Right on Braveheart. The house is close to the community entrance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5605604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Braveheart Lane have any available units?
1525 Braveheart Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
What amenities does 1525 Braveheart Lane have?
Some of 1525 Braveheart Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Braveheart Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Braveheart Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Braveheart Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1525 Braveheart Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 1525 Braveheart Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1525 Braveheart Lane offers parking.
Does 1525 Braveheart Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 Braveheart Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Braveheart Lane have a pool?
No, 1525 Braveheart Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Braveheart Lane have accessible units?
No, 1525 Braveheart Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Braveheart Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 Braveheart Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 Braveheart Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1525 Braveheart Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
