1525 Braveheart Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

- This beautiful home has been updated with new neutral paint throughout, carpet upstairs and on trend laminate flooring downstairs. Eat-in kitchen includes black appliances and ample cabinet space. Other features include large laundry room and garage has been converted to a den for extra living space. Master suite features dual vanity, garden tub and walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer will be installed when resident moves in.



Directions: I84 North, Left on Brookshire Blvd, Right on Oakdale, Right on Braveheart. The house is close to the community entrance.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5605604)