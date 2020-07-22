1525 Braveheart Lane

Amenities
- This beautiful home has been updated with new neutral paint throughout, carpet upstairs and on trend laminate flooring downstairs. Eat-in kitchen includes black appliances and ample cabinet space. Other features include large laundry room and garage has been converted to a den for extra living space. Master suite features dual vanity, garden tub and walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer will be installed when resident moves in.
Directions: I84 North, Left on Brookshire Blvd, Right on Oakdale, Right on Braveheart. The house is close to the community entrance.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5605604)