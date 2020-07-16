All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Last updated June 27 2020 at 5:46 PM

14903 Alyssa Faith Court

14903 Alyssa Faith Court · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1744720
Location

14903 Alyssa Faith Court, Mecklenburg County, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,025

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14903 Alyssa Faith Court have any available units?
14903 Alyssa Faith Court has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14903 Alyssa Faith Court currently offering any rent specials?
14903 Alyssa Faith Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14903 Alyssa Faith Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 14903 Alyssa Faith Court is pet friendly.
Does 14903 Alyssa Faith Court offer parking?
Yes, 14903 Alyssa Faith Court offers parking.
Does 14903 Alyssa Faith Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14903 Alyssa Faith Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14903 Alyssa Faith Court have a pool?
Yes, 14903 Alyssa Faith Court has a pool.
Does 14903 Alyssa Faith Court have accessible units?
No, 14903 Alyssa Faith Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14903 Alyssa Faith Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14903 Alyssa Faith Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14903 Alyssa Faith Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14903 Alyssa Faith Court does not have units with air conditioning.
