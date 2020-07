Amenities

in unit laundry extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities

***Minimum lease term accepted is 6 months***

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home is move-in ready. Equipped with a fenced in back yard, storage shed in the rear for extra storage and fresh new paint throughout. The kitchen is spacious and has a separate breakfast and dining room. Home includes washer and dryer.