Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:35 AM

Briley

10731 Surrey Green Lane · (704) 486-1210
Location

10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC 28105

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,582

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,607

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,607

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Briley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
key fob access
sauna
yoga
accessible
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
google fiber
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
wine room
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews. At Briley, you can enjoy the modern comforts of an upscale residence in a new area that is refreshingly unpretentious. Located just 20 minutes from Uptown, South Park and South End, our community is the perfect place to relax. With one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, our community provides a place to retreat from the hustle and bustle of it all. With spacious, open-concept floor plans and high-end finishes, you'll love where you live.

Briley offers the perfect balance of luxury and community. By offering unique amenities in each building, your new hobby awaits! Our state-of-the-art fitness center is accompanied by a relaxing yoga studio and steam + sauna rooms. Looking to take up painting? You can do so in the luxury of our maker craft + art studio. You can spend your days doing what you love without leaving your new home at Briley.

Contact us today to learn more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
limit: 2 pets per apartment.
rent: $40/month per pet.
restrictions: Please contact our leasing team for complete details about our pet policy and breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface parking available. Please call our leasing office for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Briley have any available units?
Briley has 23 units available starting at $1,274 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does Briley have?
Some of Briley's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and wine room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Briley currently offering any rent specials?
Briley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Briley pet-friendly?
Yes, Briley is pet friendly.
Does Briley offer parking?
Yes, Briley offers parking.
Does Briley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Briley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Briley have a pool?
Yes, Briley has a pool.
Does Briley have accessible units?
Yes, Briley has accessible units.
Does Briley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Briley has units with dishwashers.
