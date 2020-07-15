Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber wine room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse gym pool 24hr maintenance internet access key fob access sauna yoga accessible elevator parking bbq/grill bike storage car charging dog grooming area e-payments game room google fiber lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table wine room

Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews. At Briley, you can enjoy the modern comforts of an upscale residence in a new area that is refreshingly unpretentious. Located just 20 minutes from Uptown, South Park and South End, our community is the perfect place to relax. With one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, our community provides a place to retreat from the hustle and bustle of it all. With spacious, open-concept floor plans and high-end finishes, you'll love where you live.



Briley offers the perfect balance of luxury and community. By offering unique amenities in each building, your new hobby awaits! Our state-of-the-art fitness center is accompanied by a relaxing yoga studio and steam + sauna rooms. Looking to take up painting? You can do so in the luxury of our maker craft + art studio. You can spend your days doing what you love without leaving your new home at Briley.



Contact us today to learn more!