9839 Treeside Lane
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:05 AM

9839 Treeside Lane

9839 Treeside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9839 Treeside Lane, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully appointed three level townhome in the Matthews area. Partial hardwood flooring on the lower level and stairs. Brand new carpet on the upper levels. Open living area that opens up to the deck, with a private view of greenery. Half bath on second level for your convenience. Open kitchen, with breakfast area and pantry. Den, office or additional guest room on first level, with half bath and private access. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans and new custom paint. Garage, with shelving for extra storage. Three Bedrooms, Two full baths, and Two Half baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9839 Treeside Lane have any available units?
9839 Treeside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 9839 Treeside Lane have?
Some of 9839 Treeside Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9839 Treeside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9839 Treeside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9839 Treeside Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9839 Treeside Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9839 Treeside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9839 Treeside Lane offers parking.
Does 9839 Treeside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9839 Treeside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9839 Treeside Lane have a pool?
No, 9839 Treeside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9839 Treeside Lane have accessible units?
No, 9839 Treeside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9839 Treeside Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9839 Treeside Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
