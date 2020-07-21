9839 Treeside Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully appointed three level townhome in the Matthews area. Partial hardwood flooring on the lower level and stairs. Brand new carpet on the upper levels. Open living area that opens up to the deck, with a private view of greenery. Half bath on second level for your convenience. Open kitchen, with breakfast area and pantry. Den, office or additional guest room on first level, with half bath and private access. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans and new custom paint. Garage, with shelving for extra storage. Three Bedrooms, Two full baths, and Two Half baths.