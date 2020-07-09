428 River Banks Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Located in Matthews Estates on a private cul-de-sac lot with mature landscaping!



Situated in the suburbs of southern Matthews. Shops and dining in downtown Matthews are minutes away. Enjoy hours of recreation at local parks and Four Mile Creek Greenway. Close to Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and CPCC Levine campus.



Easy access to I-485 and Hwy 74. Getting around Charlotte couldn't be any easier.



This beautiful home with brick accents boasts hardwood and tile floors, detailed moldings and great natural light. The floor plan includes a grand entry, a sunken living room and a gorgeous formal dining room. The open family room is punctuated with a fireplace.



This kitchen makes entertaining easy with a view to the family room. Awesome storage and counter space with an island. Modern, white cabinetry is accented with upgraded pulls. The sunny breakfast nook provides additional dining space.



The master suite boasts vaulted ceilings and a private bath. A dual-sink vanity, garden tub and shower upgrade the spa-like master bath. The secondary bedrooms are spacious, one with a sitting area.



Enjoy the outdoors on the deck, which overlooks a wooded greenway.



Sorry, no pets.



Like it, love it, gotta have it? Schedule a tour and apply right now at ParkAvenueCharlotte.com!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**