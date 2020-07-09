All apartments in Matthews
428 River Banks Road
Last updated June 9 2020 at 11:10 PM

428 River Banks Road

428 River Banks Road · No Longer Available
Location

428 River Banks Road, Matthews, NC 28105
Matthews Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Located in Matthews Estates on a private cul-de-sac lot with mature landscaping!

Situated in the suburbs of southern Matthews. Shops and dining in downtown Matthews are minutes away. Enjoy hours of recreation at local parks and Four Mile Creek Greenway. Close to Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and CPCC Levine campus.

Easy access to I-485 and Hwy 74. Getting around Charlotte couldn't be any easier.

This beautiful home with brick accents boasts hardwood and tile floors, detailed moldings and great natural light. The floor plan includes a grand entry, a sunken living room and a gorgeous formal dining room. The open family room is punctuated with a fireplace.

This kitchen makes entertaining easy with a view to the family room. Awesome storage and counter space with an island. Modern, white cabinetry is accented with upgraded pulls. The sunny breakfast nook provides additional dining space.

The master suite boasts vaulted ceilings and a private bath. A dual-sink vanity, garden tub and shower upgrade the spa-like master bath. The secondary bedrooms are spacious, one with a sitting area.

Enjoy the outdoors on the deck, which overlooks a wooded greenway.

Sorry, no pets.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Schedule a tour and apply right now at ParkAvenueCharlotte.com!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 River Banks Road have any available units?
428 River Banks Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 428 River Banks Road have?
Some of 428 River Banks Road's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 River Banks Road currently offering any rent specials?
428 River Banks Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 River Banks Road pet-friendly?
No, 428 River Banks Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matthews.
Does 428 River Banks Road offer parking?
No, 428 River Banks Road does not offer parking.
Does 428 River Banks Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 River Banks Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 River Banks Road have a pool?
No, 428 River Banks Road does not have a pool.
Does 428 River Banks Road have accessible units?
No, 428 River Banks Road does not have accessible units.
Does 428 River Banks Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 River Banks Road does not have units with dishwashers.

