250 Park Square Pl

Amenities
Fully Furnished short or long term Matthews, NC - Property Id: 207184
Walk to EVERYTHING. In the heart of quaint downtown Matthews. Walk to the farmers market, stroll multiples of restaurants, bars... Enjoy live music, festivals, Four-Mile Creek Greenway, The Library, local transportation, etc.
Only 12 residential units in this building.
FEATURES:
~ 1020 SF of Living Space with 10' ceilings
~ Open floor plan
~ 2 bedrooms (each with private baths) .. 1 QUEEN / 1 FULL
~ Fully appointed with upscale decor
~ Fully equipped kitchen
~ Washer & Dryer in unit
~ 3 ?Ceiling fans
~ 3 Flat Panel TVs
~ ?Granite countertops in kitchen, Quartz countertops in bathrooms
~ All appliances: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, toaster oven, coffee maker
~ All linens, bath towels
~ All utilities, electricity, Water, cable, high speed internet
~ Keyless Entry
~ Alexa Smart Speaker
~ Balcony overlooking John Street
~ Elevator access
~ 2xs monthly housekeeping (available at additional $150/month.. fee waived for 6 month contracts or longer)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207184
Property Id 207184
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5476701)