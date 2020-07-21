All apartments in Matthews
Find more places like 250 Park Square Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Matthews, NC
/
250 Park Square Pl
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

250 Park Square Pl

250 Park Square Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Matthews
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

250 Park Square Place, Matthews, NC 28105
Downtown Matthews

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
key fob access
Fully Furnished short or long term Matthews, NC - Property Id: 207184

Walk to EVERYTHING. In the heart of quaint downtown Matthews. Walk to the farmers market, stroll multiples of restaurants, bars... Enjoy live music, festivals, Four-Mile Creek Greenway, The Library, local transportation, etc.
Only 12 residential units in this building.

FEATURES:
~ 1020 SF of Living Space with 10' ceilings
~ Open floor plan
~ 2 bedrooms (each with private baths) .. 1 QUEEN / 1 FULL
~ Fully appointed with upscale decor
~ Fully equipped kitchen
~ Washer & Dryer in unit
~ 3 ?Ceiling fans
~ 3 Flat Panel TVs
~ ?Granite countertops in kitchen, Quartz countertops in bathrooms
~ All appliances: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, toaster oven, coffee maker
~ All linens, bath towels
~ All utilities, electricity, Water, cable, high speed internet
~ Keyless Entry
~ Alexa Smart Speaker
~ Balcony overlooking John Street
~ Elevator access
~ 2xs monthly housekeeping (available at additional $150/month.. fee waived for 6 month contracts or longer)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207184
Property Id 207184

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5476701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Park Square Pl have any available units?
250 Park Square Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 Park Square Pl have?
Some of 250 Park Square Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Park Square Pl currently offering any rent specials?
250 Park Square Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Park Square Pl pet-friendly?
No, 250 Park Square Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matthews.
Does 250 Park Square Pl offer parking?
No, 250 Park Square Pl does not offer parking.
Does 250 Park Square Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 Park Square Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Park Square Pl have a pool?
No, 250 Park Square Pl does not have a pool.
Does 250 Park Square Pl have accessible units?
No, 250 Park Square Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Park Square Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Park Square Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr
Matthews, NC 28105
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr
Matthews, NC 28105
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane
Matthews, NC 28105
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave
Matthews, NC 28105
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr
Matthews, NC 28105
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue
Matthews, NC 28105

Similar Pages

Matthews 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMatthews 2 Bedroom Apartments
Matthews Apartments with BalconiesMatthews Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Matthews Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Statesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC
Shelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College