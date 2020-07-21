250 Park Square Pl

Amenities

Fully Furnished short or long term Matthews, NC



Walk to EVERYTHING. In the heart of quaint downtown Matthews. Walk to the farmers market, stroll multiples of restaurants, bars... Enjoy live music, festivals, Four-Mile Creek Greenway, The Library, local transportation, etc.

Only 12 residential units in this building.



FEATURES:

~ 1020 SF of Living Space with 10' ceilings

~ Open floor plan

~ 2 bedrooms (each with private baths) .. 1 QUEEN / 1 FULL

~ Fully appointed with upscale decor

~ Fully equipped kitchen

~ Washer & Dryer in unit

~ 3 ?Ceiling fans

~ 3 Flat Panel TVs

~ ?Granite countertops in kitchen, Quartz countertops in bathrooms

~ All appliances: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, toaster oven, coffee maker

~ All linens, bath towels

~ All utilities, electricity, Water, cable, high speed internet

~ Keyless Entry

~ Alexa Smart Speaker

~ Balcony overlooking John Street

~ Elevator access

~ 2xs monthly housekeeping (available at additional $150/month.. fee waived for 6 month contracts or longer)

No Pets Allowed



