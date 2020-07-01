1207 Overwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome in Matthews - This 3 story, end unit townhome located near downtown Matthews is full of natural light. There are 2 bedrooms (1st and 3rd floor), each with an en suite bathroom. The main level features an open concept floor plan, which makes the home perfect for entertaining; plus there is extra space on the lower level for an office. Extra storage space is available on the downstairs level as well. There is plenty of room for entertaining outdoors, including a deck and a patio. Walk to nearby shops, or the pool that is just steps away from your door. Don't miss out on a chance to view this gorgeous home! Small pets considered.



