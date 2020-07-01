All apartments in Matthews
Location

1207 Overwood Drive, Matthews, NC 28105
Downtown Matthews

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome in Matthews - This 3 story, end unit townhome located near downtown Matthews is full of natural light. There are 2 bedrooms (1st and 3rd floor), each with an en suite bathroom. The main level features an open concept floor plan, which makes the home perfect for entertaining; plus there is extra space on the lower level for an office. Extra storage space is available on the downstairs level as well. There is plenty of room for entertaining outdoors, including a deck and a patio. Walk to nearby shops, or the pool that is just steps away from your door. Don't miss out on a chance to view this gorgeous home! Small pets considered.

(RLNE4368867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Overwood Drive have any available units?
1207 Overwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 Overwood Drive have?
Some of 1207 Overwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Overwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Overwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Overwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 Overwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1207 Overwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1207 Overwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1207 Overwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1207 Overwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Overwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1207 Overwood Drive has a pool.
Does 1207 Overwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1207 Overwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Overwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 Overwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

