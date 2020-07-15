Amenities

11228 Gladewater Drive Available 08/15/20 Cute 3 Bedroom Home in Matthews - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, as well as a den. Kitchen offers appliances such as a range, dishwasher and microwave. Lots of kitchen cabinet space and natural light offered throughout the home! Hardwood and vinyl flooring throughout the home. Surrounded by many restaurants, stores and shopping centers!



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



No Pets Allowed



