1040 Crestdale Crossing Drive

Amenities

pet friendly playground

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly playground cats allowed

Note: This Property is now Leased pending New Residents Move-In.



Very Nice and Freshly Painted 2-Story 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Crestdale Crossing in Matthews. This home and neighborhood is adjacent to the Four Mile Creek Greenway and Matthews Sportsplex with Great Schools.



This home is Move-In Ready on or before Friday, May 22nd, final work and cleaning in process.



Self-Showing Via Rently.



Note: Four Mile Creek Greenway is an extremely popular destination to area residents. It connects Matthews Elementary to Squirrel Lake Park to East John Street. A rock feature with bubbling water is irresistible to dogs and kids on the Greenway. Squirrel Lake Park host a large playground area, fairy trails, a lake complete with a dock and ducks and restrooms. While the biking and hiking are spectacular (5.8 miles) the animal loving (Dog Friendly) community enjoys the Greenway too. Turkey, Deer, Beavers, Birds and More!

Contact us to schedule a showing.