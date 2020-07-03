All apartments in Matthews
1040 Crestdale Crossing Drive

1040 Crestdale Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1040 Crestdale Crossing Drive, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
cats allowed
Note: This Property is now Leased pending New Residents Move-In.

Very Nice and Freshly Painted 2-Story 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Crestdale Crossing in Matthews. This home and neighborhood is adjacent to the Four Mile Creek Greenway and Matthews Sportsplex with Great Schools.

This home is Move-In Ready on or before Friday, May 22nd, final work and cleaning in process.

Self-Showing Via Rently.

Note: Four Mile Creek Greenway is an extremely popular destination to area residents. It connects Matthews Elementary to Squirrel Lake Park to East John Street. A rock feature with bubbling water is irresistible to dogs and kids on the Greenway. Squirrel Lake Park host a large playground area, fairy trails, a lake complete with a dock and ducks and restrooms. While the biking and hiking are spectacular (5.8 miles) the animal loving (Dog Friendly) community enjoys the Greenway too. Turkey, Deer, Beavers, Birds and More!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 Crestdale Crossing Drive have any available units?
1040 Crestdale Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
Is 1040 Crestdale Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Crestdale Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Crestdale Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040 Crestdale Crossing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1040 Crestdale Crossing Drive offer parking?
No, 1040 Crestdale Crossing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1040 Crestdale Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 Crestdale Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Crestdale Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 1040 Crestdale Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1040 Crestdale Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 1040 Crestdale Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Crestdale Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1040 Crestdale Crossing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 Crestdale Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1040 Crestdale Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

