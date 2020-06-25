All apartments in Lincolnton
2079 Boggs St

2079 Boggs Street · No Longer Available
Location

2079 Boggs Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2079 Boggs St Available 06/25/20 Cute home on quiet street - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1974502?source=marketing

Nice home located in desirable Lincolnton near the golf course. Updated home with new heat and air unit. Nicely updated home. Great location. APPLY ONLINE AT www.CharlotteRentalHomes.net We do NOT accept housing vouchers.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. Renters liability insurance is required and can be purchased and included in lease.

Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics. - Maximum two animals allowed

(RLNE5240311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2079 Boggs St have any available units?
2079 Boggs St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnton, NC.
Is 2079 Boggs St currently offering any rent specials?
2079 Boggs St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2079 Boggs St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2079 Boggs St is pet friendly.
Does 2079 Boggs St offer parking?
No, 2079 Boggs St does not offer parking.
Does 2079 Boggs St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2079 Boggs St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2079 Boggs St have a pool?
No, 2079 Boggs St does not have a pool.
Does 2079 Boggs St have accessible units?
No, 2079 Boggs St does not have accessible units.
Does 2079 Boggs St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2079 Boggs St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2079 Boggs St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2079 Boggs St has units with air conditioning.
