/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:25 PM
15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lincolnton, NC
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1273 Janice Road
1273 Janice Road, Lincolnton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
901 sqft
1273 Janice Road - CC 17D Available 07/15/20 1273 Janice Road, CC17D - The apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1620 Breezy Trail
1620 Breezy Trail, Lincolnton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath Duplex - The duplex has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, carpet in bedrooms, laminate in living room and hall and tile in kitchen.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
485 Government Street
485 North Government Street, Lincolnton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
991 sqft
Check out this new brick duplex conveniently located to Downtown Lincolnton with almost 1000 square feet. This one offer a large Den, nice kitchen with granite counters and all appliances. Vinyl Plank Floors, ceiling fans, laundry w/washer & dryer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
495 Government Street
495 North Government Street, Lincolnton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
991 sqft
Check out this new brick duplex conveniently located to Downtown Lincolnton with almost 1000 square feet. This one offer a large Den, nice kitchen with granite counters and all appliances. Vinyl Plank Floors, ceiling fans, laundry w/washer & dryer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
493 Government Street
493 North Government Street, Lincolnton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
991 sqft
Check out this new brick duplex conveniently located to Downtown Lincolnton with almost 1000 square feet. This one offer a large Den, nice kitchen with granite counters and all appliances. Vinyl Plank Floors, ceiling fans, laundry w/washer & dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1232 Garrison Lane
1232 Garrison Lane, Lincolnton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
1232 Garrison Lane, CC15A, Lincolnton NC - You will love this end unit townhouse apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1.
Results within 5 miles of Lincolnton
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
107 Dundee Court
107 Dundee Court, Maiden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1176 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION in MAIDEN! Ranch Style Home with Three Bedrooms and Two Full Baths, ready for occupancy! Split Bedroom Floor Plan. Master Suite with Dble Closets. Eat in Kitchen with Tile Floors, New Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2499 Brookwood Rd
2499 Brookwood Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1350 sqft
2499 Brookwood Rd Available 08/08/20 North Lincoln Schools - 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath home on quiet street - Peaceful setting in a quiet neighborhood. This three bedroom 2 bath home has laminate floors throughout. Granite counters in the master bath.
1 of 19
Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
235 McMillian Heights Road
235 Mcmillian Heights Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1425 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath one level home available for rent in a great location. Close to Lincolnton, Denver, 150 and Hwy 27 for easy access to Charlotte and/or Hickory.
1 of 11
Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
173 Finger Street
173 Finger Street, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1300 sqft
Freshly painted, new carpet 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for the perfect tenant! This home does not accept pets or smokers. The outbuildings do not go with the rental property. Lawncare is provided. $1000/month $1000 security deposit
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
8 Holly Street
8 East Holly Street, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Super sweet brick ranch with three bedrooms 1.5 Bath house 1/2 mile to downtown Maiden. Large living and dining area. Open Kitchen. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Half bath in the main bathroom. Lovely neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Lincolnton
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2188 Samanthas Wells Rd
2188 Samanthas Wells Lane, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
2188 Samanthas Wells Rd Available 08/15/20 Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home with 1 car garage available July 26th. - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home with 1 car garage available July 26th.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way
2050 Rocketts Way, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Great rental in established area - Great rental in established area. Enjoy peaceful living with the convenience of nearby larger towns. 15 minutes to Hickory or Denver, NC and approx 45 min. to Charlotte.
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3699 Lee Moore Rd.
3699 Lee Moore Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1176 sqft
3 bedroom home in Creekside Village - New carpet and paint. Move in ready. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Kitchen is open to the living room. Split bedroom floor plan. Large 1/2 an acre lot with deck. Master bedroom features a WIC.
1 of 10
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
310 East J Street - 4
310 E J St, Newton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Come see this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath four-plex in Newton, NC. This property is close to highway 16 and S. Brady St and close to all the local stores and restaurants. This property won't be available to view until after Dec 1, 2019.