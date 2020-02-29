129 Hillcrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Have you been looking to rent a place that is close to downtown Lincolnton? Well this may be just the spot for you!

This apartment has been meticulously maintained. Make sure you checkout the back porch - It has a private feel you wouldn't usually find in an apartment building. You will love relaxing out there during the warmer months! This is a limited service listing. Agent will accept the application and owner will handle the management/lease. No pets allowed. Security deposit is $800. $30 application fee per adult.