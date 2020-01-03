1277 Janice Road

Amenities

Townhouse Apartment with 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths - The apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, with range, refrigerator, patio, mini blinds, washer/dryer connection, carpet in bedrooms, tile in kitchen, and laminate in living room. WATER AND SEWER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT. No inside smoking, pets are conditional according to size and breed with a $200 non-refundable Pet fee with an additional $25 fee per month. Rent $775, Security Deposit $775, Application fee $35 for each adult. Monthly income requirement is $2325.



(RLNE3368607)