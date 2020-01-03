All apartments in Lincolnton
1277 Janice Road

1277 Janice Road · No Longer Available
Location

1277 Janice Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhouse Apartment with 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths - The apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, with range, refrigerator, patio, mini blinds, washer/dryer connection, carpet in bedrooms, tile in kitchen, and laminate in living room. WATER AND SEWER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT. No inside smoking, pets are conditional according to size and breed with a $200 non-refundable Pet fee with an additional $25 fee per month. Rent $775, Security Deposit $775, Application fee $35 for each adult. Monthly income requirement is $2325.

(RLNE3368607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1277 Janice Road have any available units?
1277 Janice Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnton, NC.
What amenities does 1277 Janice Road have?
Some of 1277 Janice Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1277 Janice Road currently offering any rent specials?
1277 Janice Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1277 Janice Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1277 Janice Road is pet friendly.
Does 1277 Janice Road offer parking?
No, 1277 Janice Road does not offer parking.
Does 1277 Janice Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1277 Janice Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1277 Janice Road have a pool?
No, 1277 Janice Road does not have a pool.
Does 1277 Janice Road have accessible units?
No, 1277 Janice Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1277 Janice Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1277 Janice Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1277 Janice Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1277 Janice Road does not have units with air conditioning.

