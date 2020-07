Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

7947 McConnell Road Available 07/01/19 One Bedroom Cottage in Denver with Lake Views - Charming one bedroom, one bath cottage in Denver. This cozy home features an open floor plan with a roomy living area with high ceilings, small bedroom, and a large deck with swing to enjoy views of Lake Norman. Electricity is included. Home does not have lake access or laundry hook ups.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4895248)