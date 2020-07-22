All apartments in Lincoln County
3024 Startown Road

3024 Startown Road · No Longer Available
Location

3024 Startown Road, Lincoln County, NC 28092

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath house for rent in a great location. Wonderful features like waterproof laminate floors throughout, new appliances (refrigerator included), separate laundry room, deck overlooking backyard and a storage building. This house will be available for a 4/20 move date. Great location - close to 321 and 40. Small Pet ok with $500 pet fee. $50 application fee per person (18 and over). Credit and criminal background checks are a part of the application process. Contact listing agent for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
fee: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 Startown Road have any available units?
3024 Startown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln County, NC.
What amenities does 3024 Startown Road have?
Some of 3024 Startown Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Startown Road currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Startown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Startown Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3024 Startown Road is pet friendly.
Does 3024 Startown Road offer parking?
No, 3024 Startown Road does not offer parking.
Does 3024 Startown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 Startown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Startown Road have a pool?
No, 3024 Startown Road does not have a pool.
Does 3024 Startown Road have accessible units?
No, 3024 Startown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Startown Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3024 Startown Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3024 Startown Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3024 Startown Road does not have units with air conditioning.
