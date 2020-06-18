Amenities

Coming Soon (Mid June) 225 Battery Way, Bunnlevel (Pets Considered) - Coming Soon (Mid June)

This two-story home offers formal living and dining rooms, a spacious kitchen with pantry and center island overlooking the great room. A cozy breakfast area overlooks the huge backyard. Generously sized bedrooms with walk-in closets. Laundry room and linen closet. Double vanities in both bathrooms!

Master suite with garden tub, separate shower and huge walk-in closet.

Den. Patio. Fully fenced backyard. Double garage.

Enjoy access to the community pool, playground and fitness center!



**Anticipated availability is subject to change based on current occupant and any necessary items required to make the home move-in ready. Photos may not reflect current condition.**



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with home owner approval and a $250 non-refundable fee per pet.



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**



$20 Admin fee included in the rent.



