Lillington, NC
225 Battery Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

225 Battery Way

225 Battery Way · No Longer Available
Location

225 Battery Way, Lillington, NC 28323
Vandergrift Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Coming Soon (Mid June) 225 Battery Way, Bunnlevel (Pets Considered) - Coming Soon (Mid June)
This two-story home offers formal living and dining rooms, a spacious kitchen with pantry and center island overlooking the great room. A cozy breakfast area overlooks the huge backyard. Generously sized bedrooms with walk-in closets. Laundry room and linen closet. Double vanities in both bathrooms!
Master suite with garden tub, separate shower and huge walk-in closet.
Den. Patio. Fully fenced backyard. Double garage.
Enjoy access to the community pool, playground and fitness center!

**Anticipated availability is subject to change based on current occupant and any necessary items required to make the home move-in ready. Photos may not reflect current condition.**

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with home owner approval and a $250 non-refundable fee per pet.

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**

$20 Admin fee included in the rent.

(RLNE4251497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Battery Way have any available units?
225 Battery Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lillington, NC.
What amenities does 225 Battery Way have?
Some of 225 Battery Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Battery Way currently offering any rent specials?
225 Battery Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Battery Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Battery Way is pet friendly.
Does 225 Battery Way offer parking?
Yes, 225 Battery Way does offer parking.
Does 225 Battery Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 Battery Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Battery Way have a pool?
Yes, 225 Battery Way has a pool.
Does 225 Battery Way have accessible units?
No, 225 Battery Way does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Battery Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Battery Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Battery Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Battery Way does not have units with air conditioning.
