3710 Society Court

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace courtyard bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely Townhome for Rent in Indian Trail - Nice Townhome is located in the center of the Village at Lake Park.

It offers 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Master bedroom upstairs, master bathroom has private dual sinks, garden tub, and separate showers. Great Room comes with a Fireplace. Spacious Kitchen with lots of Cabinets. The large elegant Dining room contains beautiful French Doors leading to the private enclosed courtyard and two car garage. Washer and Dryer included.



To further inquire about this property, please call or text 704-769-0123, email: rentals@myUrealty.com



(RLNE2807286)