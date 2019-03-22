3710 Society Court

Amenities
Lovely Townhome for Rent in Indian Trail - Nice Townhome is located in the center of the Village at Lake Park.
It offers 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Master bedroom upstairs, master bathroom has private dual sinks, garden tub, and separate showers. Great Room comes with a Fireplace. Spacious Kitchen with lots of Cabinets. The large elegant Dining room contains beautiful French Doors leading to the private enclosed courtyard and two car garage. Washer and Dryer included.
To further inquire about this property, please call or text 704-769-0123, email: rentals@myUrealty.com
(RLNE2807286)