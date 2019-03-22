All apartments in Lake Park
3710 Society Court
3710 Society Court

3710 Society Court · No Longer Available
Location

3710 Society Court, Lake Park, NC 28079
Lake Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
courtyard
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Townhome for Rent in Indian Trail - Nice Townhome is located in the center of the Village at Lake Park.
It offers 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Master bedroom upstairs, master bathroom has private dual sinks, garden tub, and separate showers. Great Room comes with a Fireplace. Spacious Kitchen with lots of Cabinets. The large elegant Dining room contains beautiful French Doors leading to the private enclosed courtyard and two car garage. Washer and Dryer included.

To further inquire about this property, please call or text 704-769-0123, email: rentals@myUrealty.com

(RLNE2807286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

