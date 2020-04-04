7713 Keistler Store Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled Three Bedroom Duplex with Bonus Room in Sherrills Ford - Fabulous, newly remodeled townhouse with beautiful, brand-new granite countertops and LVT wood flooring! This home offers a wonderful bright white kitchen, huge master suite, two additional bedrooms, office/bonus room, and thoughtful upgrades throughout. Includes in-unit laundry room and an attached one-car garage. LAWN CARE and WATER are included!! Townhome is centrally located with easy access to New Hwy 16, Hwy 150, and Lake Norman. One pet under 25 lbs will be considered with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee.



(RLNE2341748)