7478 Blackwelder Rd

Fully Furnished water front home - Waterfront home in Denver with deep water. 2 bedroom, with loft area and large bonus room that is being used as a bedroom currently. Home comes fully furnished. Hardwood floors in the living room, kitchen, dining and hall. Stone fireplace in living room. Over sized laundry room with washer, dryer and extra fridge. Front portion of yard is fenced. Large deck for entertaining and dock. No cats and dogs up to 50 lbs considered.



No Cats Allowed



