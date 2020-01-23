All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
7478 Blackwelder Rd

7478 Blackwelder Road · No Longer Available
Location

7478 Blackwelder Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Fully Furnished water front home - Waterfront home in Denver with deep water. 2 bedroom, with loft area and large bonus room that is being used as a bedroom currently. Home comes fully furnished. Hardwood floors in the living room, kitchen, dining and hall. Stone fireplace in living room. Over sized laundry room with washer, dryer and extra fridge. Front portion of yard is fenced. Large deck for entertaining and dock. No cats and dogs up to 50 lbs considered.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5439846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

