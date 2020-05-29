All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
Find more places like 4251 Kiser Island Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
/
4251 Kiser Island Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

4251 Kiser Island Road

4251 Kiser Island Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4251 Kiser Island Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28682

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom, with Country Charm. - Duplex unit located halfway between Denver and Mooresville on a dead-end road. Nice all brick, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath duplex located in Terrell. Good size bedrooms and the home comes with a refrigerator and stove. Washer/Dryer hook-up are located in the kitchen. Home does have a shared storage unit that you are able to use. Lawn care is included! NO PETS.
All of our rentals are non-smoking.

Directions: I-77N to exit 36, (L) onto Hwy 150 W, (L) onto Kiser Island Road, Home will be on the (R).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4465704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4251 Kiser Island Road have any available units?
4251 Kiser Island Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
Is 4251 Kiser Island Road currently offering any rent specials?
4251 Kiser Island Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4251 Kiser Island Road pet-friendly?
No, 4251 Kiser Island Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Norman of Catawba.
Does 4251 Kiser Island Road offer parking?
No, 4251 Kiser Island Road does not offer parking.
Does 4251 Kiser Island Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4251 Kiser Island Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4251 Kiser Island Road have a pool?
No, 4251 Kiser Island Road does not have a pool.
Does 4251 Kiser Island Road have accessible units?
No, 4251 Kiser Island Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4251 Kiser Island Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4251 Kiser Island Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4251 Kiser Island Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4251 Kiser Island Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Norman of Catawba 1 BedroomsLake Norman of Catawba 2 Bedrooms
Lake Norman of Catawba Apartments with GymLake Norman of Catawba Apartments with Pool
Lake Norman of Catawba Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SC
Monroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College