3992 Flat Rock Road Available 10/07/19 Private wooded home located in Terrell! - An easy 10-minute drive from Mooresville, you will find Split floor plan Ranch tucked amongst mature trees on a .74 acre lot. You get that country feeling yet close to shopping & conveniences! Kitchen equipped w/stove, frig, dishwasher and lots of cabinets, island & dining area. Open Living room & Den have high ceilings, wood-burning fireplace. Walk-in closet, full bath w/soaker tub and separate shower in Master. Laundry & storage in Mudroom. Hall bathroom has shower/tub combo. Smoking is prohibited in all of our rental properties.



Directions: From I-77 N take exit 36, (L) Hwy 150 (L) Sherrills Ford Rd, (R) Flat Rock Rd. home will be on your left



