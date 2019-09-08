All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
3992 Flat Rock Road

Location

3992 Flat Rock Rd, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28682

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
3992 Flat Rock Road Available 10/07/19 Private wooded home located in Terrell! - An easy 10-minute drive from Mooresville, you will find Split floor plan Ranch tucked amongst mature trees on a .74 acre lot. You get that country feeling yet close to shopping & conveniences! Kitchen equipped w/stove, frig, dishwasher and lots of cabinets, island & dining area. Open Living room & Den have high ceilings, wood-burning fireplace. Walk-in closet, full bath w/soaker tub and separate shower in Master. Laundry & storage in Mudroom. Hall bathroom has shower/tub combo. Smoking is prohibited in all of our rental properties.

Directions: From I-77 N take exit 36, (L) Hwy 150 (L) Sherrills Ford Rd, (R) Flat Rock Rd. home will be on your left

(RLNE2361636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3992 Flat Rock Road have any available units?
3992 Flat Rock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
What amenities does 3992 Flat Rock Road have?
Some of 3992 Flat Rock Road's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3992 Flat Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
3992 Flat Rock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3992 Flat Rock Road pet-friendly?
No, 3992 Flat Rock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Norman of Catawba.
Does 3992 Flat Rock Road offer parking?
No, 3992 Flat Rock Road does not offer parking.
Does 3992 Flat Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3992 Flat Rock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3992 Flat Rock Road have a pool?
No, 3992 Flat Rock Road does not have a pool.
Does 3992 Flat Rock Road have accessible units?
No, 3992 Flat Rock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3992 Flat Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3992 Flat Rock Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3992 Flat Rock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3992 Flat Rock Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

