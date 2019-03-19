All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3869 Lake Breeze Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3869 Lake Breeze Drive

3869 Lake Breeze Drive · No Longer Available
Lake Norman of Catawba
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3869 Lake Breeze Drive, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28673

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available February 1st. Hottest new community across the street from the new Publix! Come see this four bedroom two and a half bath, in Bridgewater community. Includes granite countertops, hardwood flooring, tile shower surround in master bath. Stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, large kitchen island and a gas fire place for the cold winter nights. Community offers pool, cabana, bocci ball and pickle ball courts. Enjoy the lake nearby only a short distance to boat ramp. Some pet are allowed with $300 pet fee. $40 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
fee: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3869 Lake Breeze Drive have any available units?
3869 Lake Breeze Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
What amenities does 3869 Lake Breeze Drive have?
Some of 3869 Lake Breeze Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3869 Lake Breeze Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3869 Lake Breeze Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3869 Lake Breeze Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3869 Lake Breeze Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3869 Lake Breeze Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3869 Lake Breeze Drive offers parking.
Does 3869 Lake Breeze Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3869 Lake Breeze Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3869 Lake Breeze Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3869 Lake Breeze Drive has a pool.
Does 3869 Lake Breeze Drive have accessible units?
No, 3869 Lake Breeze Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3869 Lake Breeze Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3869 Lake Breeze Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3869 Lake Breeze Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3869 Lake Breeze Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
