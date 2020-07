Amenities

Great end 2 bedroom unit Town home, close to shopping and restaurants. Includes cozy family rooms that leads to the kitchen. Has tons of cabinet spaces, dishwasher included along with other appliances. Washer and dryer included as well. Private back patio with storage closet and private back yard. Pets neg. Available July 1st!