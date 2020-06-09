All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 640 Wilson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
640 Wilson Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:50 PM

640 Wilson Street

640 Wilson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

640 Wilson Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Jamestown

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible opportunity to lease 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom spacious unit in Kannapolis. This home has been fully renovated with new laminate flooring, new fixtures, new appliances, new counter-tops, new lighting, and more.No washer/dryer hook-ups. Move right in. Make sure to contact AM Realty for all showings.704-814-0461.* Sign a lease in June and receive 1/2 off your 1st month's rent *

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $100, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Wilson Street have any available units?
640 Wilson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 640 Wilson Street currently offering any rent specials?
640 Wilson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Wilson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 Wilson Street is pet friendly.
Does 640 Wilson Street offer parking?
No, 640 Wilson Street does not offer parking.
Does 640 Wilson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Wilson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Wilson Street have a pool?
No, 640 Wilson Street does not have a pool.
Does 640 Wilson Street have accessible units?
No, 640 Wilson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Wilson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 Wilson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 640 Wilson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 Wilson Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKannapolis Dog Friendly Apartments
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College