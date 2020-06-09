640 Wilson Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated

Incredible opportunity to lease 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom spacious unit in Kannapolis. This home has been fully renovated with new laminate flooring, new fixtures, new appliances, new counter-tops, new lighting, and more.No washer/dryer hook-ups. Move right in. Make sure to contact AM Realty for all showings.704-814-0461.* Sign a lease in June and receive 1/2 off your 1st month's rent *



Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $100, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.