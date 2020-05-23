602 North Juniper Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning extra storage range

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House, Just Blocks from Downtown Kannapolis and New Baseball Stadium - This is a spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house on a large corner lot located blocks from downtown Kannapolis and the new baseball stadium. Several upgrades have been done in the Spring of 2020. These include new windows, a new roof, full repaint, remodeled bathroom and a new laundry room and pantry in the kitchen. The house has central heating and air with gas heat. Appliances included are stove and refrigerator. The house has large rooms with an eat in kitchen. The tenant is responsible for all utilities which include gas, water and power. The tenant must also carry renters insurance throughout their tenancy.



