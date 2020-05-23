All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

602 North Juniper Avenue

602 North Juniper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

602 North Juniper Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House, Just Blocks from Downtown Kannapolis and New Baseball Stadium - This is a spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house on a large corner lot located blocks from downtown Kannapolis and the new baseball stadium. Several upgrades have been done in the Spring of 2020. These include new windows, a new roof, full repaint, remodeled bathroom and a new laundry room and pantry in the kitchen. The house has central heating and air with gas heat. Appliances included are stove and refrigerator. The house has large rooms with an eat in kitchen. The tenant is responsible for all utilities which include gas, water and power. The tenant must also carry renters insurance throughout their tenancy.

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE.

Overcash Real Estate also offers self storage in Kannapolis/Concord area. While moving let us provide your storage needs. We provide inside and outside storage, 24 hr. access, 2 convenient locations, fully gated, code keyed access and will honor any competitors specials.

http://www.kannapolisstorage.com

(RLNE2061441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 North Juniper Avenue have any available units?
602 North Juniper Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 602 North Juniper Avenue have?
Some of 602 North Juniper Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 North Juniper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
602 North Juniper Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 North Juniper Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 North Juniper Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 602 North Juniper Avenue offer parking?
No, 602 North Juniper Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 602 North Juniper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 North Juniper Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 North Juniper Avenue have a pool?
No, 602 North Juniper Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 602 North Juniper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 602 North Juniper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 602 North Juniper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 North Juniper Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 North Juniper Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 602 North Juniper Avenue has units with air conditioning.

