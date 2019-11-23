523 B Old Centergrove Road

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning extra storage range

1bed/1ba duplex near Downtown Kannapolis off Dale Earnhardt Blvd - This property is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex with central heat & air. It has just been painted through out, new flooring installed, and remodeled bathroom in '19. The property is all electric and appliances included are the stove and refrigerator with washer & dryer hookups. Every room has a closet providing plenty of storage space; half of yard tenant responsibility.

Utilities include gas with Dominion Energy, power with Duke Energy and water with City of Kannapolis.



