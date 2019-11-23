All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

523 B Old Centergrove Road

523 Old Centergrove Rd · No Longer Available
Location

523 Old Centergrove Rd, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Old Centergrove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1bed/1ba duplex near Downtown Kannapolis off Dale Earnhardt Blvd - This property is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex with central heat & air. It has just been painted through out, new flooring installed, and remodeled bathroom in '19. The property is all electric and appliances included are the stove and refrigerator with washer & dryer hookups. Every room has a closet providing plenty of storage space; half of yard tenant responsibility.
Utilities include gas with Dominion Energy, power with Duke Energy and water with City of Kannapolis.

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE.

Overcash Real Estate we also offer self storage in Kannapolis/Concord area. While moving let us provide your storage needs. We provide inside and outside storage, 24 hr. access, 2 convenient locations, fully gated, code keyed access and will honor any competitors specials.

http://www.kannapolisstorage.com

(RLNE2543261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 B Old Centergrove Road have any available units?
523 B Old Centergrove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 523 B Old Centergrove Road have?
Some of 523 B Old Centergrove Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 B Old Centergrove Road currently offering any rent specials?
523 B Old Centergrove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 B Old Centergrove Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 B Old Centergrove Road is pet friendly.
Does 523 B Old Centergrove Road offer parking?
No, 523 B Old Centergrove Road does not offer parking.
Does 523 B Old Centergrove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 B Old Centergrove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 B Old Centergrove Road have a pool?
No, 523 B Old Centergrove Road does not have a pool.
Does 523 B Old Centergrove Road have accessible units?
No, 523 B Old Centergrove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 523 B Old Centergrove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 B Old Centergrove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 B Old Centergrove Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 523 B Old Centergrove Road has units with air conditioning.

