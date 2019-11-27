All apartments in Kannapolis
Kannapolis, NC
4941 Hawfield Street
Last updated November 27 2019 at 7:27 PM

4941 Hawfield Street

4941 Hawfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

4941 Hawfield Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Submit your application(s) online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4941 Hawfield Street have any available units?
4941 Hawfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 4941 Hawfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
4941 Hawfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4941 Hawfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4941 Hawfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 4941 Hawfield Street offer parking?
No, 4941 Hawfield Street does not offer parking.
Does 4941 Hawfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4941 Hawfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4941 Hawfield Street have a pool?
No, 4941 Hawfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 4941 Hawfield Street have accessible units?
No, 4941 Hawfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4941 Hawfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4941 Hawfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4941 Hawfield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4941 Hawfield Street does not have units with air conditioning.

