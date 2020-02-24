All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 408 Coach Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
408 Coach Street
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:09 PM

408 Coach Street

408 Coach Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

408 Coach Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Midway East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Come check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom rental home in Kannapolis, NC. This 1,135 square feet home has new appliances, hardwood floors throughout, and high ceilings with fans. Includes a washer and dryer as well as a shed in the back - great for storage! Final cleaning will be done and all appliances will be in prior to tenant moving in.

You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. Register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. Code will last for only 1 hour.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Coach Street have any available units?
408 Coach Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 408 Coach Street have?
Some of 408 Coach Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Coach Street currently offering any rent specials?
408 Coach Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Coach Street pet-friendly?
No, 408 Coach Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 408 Coach Street offer parking?
Yes, 408 Coach Street offers parking.
Does 408 Coach Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 Coach Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Coach Street have a pool?
No, 408 Coach Street does not have a pool.
Does 408 Coach Street have accessible units?
No, 408 Coach Street does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Coach Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Coach Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Coach Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Coach Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKannapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kannapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKannapolis Dog Friendly Apartments
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College