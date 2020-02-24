408 Coach Street

Amenities

Come check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom rental home in Kannapolis, NC. This 1,135 square feet home has new appliances, hardwood floors throughout, and high ceilings with fans. Includes a washer and dryer as well as a shed in the back - great for storage! Final cleaning will be done and all appliances will be in prior to tenant moving in.



You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. Register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. Code will last for only 1 hour.



All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee.