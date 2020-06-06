403 Helen Street

Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Kannapolis. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and unfinished basement. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 6th 2020. $1,650/month rent. $1,650 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact F&L Holdings at 704-794-8399 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. The detached garage and apartment is rented separately.