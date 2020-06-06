All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 403 Helen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
403 Helen Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:05 AM

403 Helen Street

403 Helen Street · (704) 794-8399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

403 Helen Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Kannapolis. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and unfinished basement. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 6th 2020. $1,650/month rent. $1,650 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact F&L Holdings at 704-794-8399 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. The detached garage and apartment is rented separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Helen Street have any available units?
403 Helen Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 403 Helen Street have?
Some of 403 Helen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Helen Street currently offering any rent specials?
403 Helen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Helen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Helen Street is pet friendly.
Does 403 Helen Street offer parking?
Yes, 403 Helen Street does offer parking.
Does 403 Helen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 403 Helen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Helen Street have a pool?
No, 403 Helen Street does not have a pool.
Does 403 Helen Street have accessible units?
No, 403 Helen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Helen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 Helen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Helen Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 403 Helen Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 403 Helen Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity