All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 3143 Helmsley Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
3143 Helmsley Court
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:39 PM

3143 Helmsley Court

3143 Helmsley Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3143 Helmsley Court, Kannapolis, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
Master BR on main level! This fantastic, upgraded home offers 3 BRs + LOFT and has 2.5 baths with 2113 s.f. Main level has gorgeous wood flooring throughout! The beautiful granite kitchen has stainless steel appliances, an extended breakfast bar and a built-in chef's pantry and opens to a bright and sunny great room with vaulted ceiling. This is a wonderful home for entertaining with its open dining room for expanded seating, and a spacious outdoor patio. Two secondary bedrooms, a full bath and a loft/den area are upstairs. Main level master bedroom features trey ceiling and a master bath with dual sink vanity, tile shower and garden tub. Castlebrook subdivision offers neighborhood swimming pool, playground and rec area! Located near Hwy 73 & Poplar Tent Rd.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3143 Helmsley Court have any available units?
3143 Helmsley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 3143 Helmsley Court have?
Some of 3143 Helmsley Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3143 Helmsley Court currently offering any rent specials?
3143 Helmsley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3143 Helmsley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3143 Helmsley Court is pet friendly.
Does 3143 Helmsley Court offer parking?
No, 3143 Helmsley Court does not offer parking.
Does 3143 Helmsley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3143 Helmsley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3143 Helmsley Court have a pool?
Yes, 3143 Helmsley Court has a pool.
Does 3143 Helmsley Court have accessible units?
No, 3143 Helmsley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3143 Helmsley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3143 Helmsley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3143 Helmsley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3143 Helmsley Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College