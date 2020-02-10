3143 Helmsley Court

Amenities

Master BR on main level! This fantastic, upgraded home offers 3 BRs + LOFT and has 2.5 baths with 2113 s.f. Main level has gorgeous wood flooring throughout! The beautiful granite kitchen has stainless steel appliances, an extended breakfast bar and a built-in chef's pantry and opens to a bright and sunny great room with vaulted ceiling. This is a wonderful home for entertaining with its open dining room for expanded seating, and a spacious outdoor patio. Two secondary bedrooms, a full bath and a loft/den area are upstairs. Main level master bedroom features trey ceiling and a master bath with dual sink vanity, tile shower and garden tub. Castlebrook subdivision offers neighborhood swimming pool, playground and rec area! Located near Hwy 73 & Poplar Tent Rd.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



